Country music legend Dolly Parton was at the Library of Congress on Tuesday to dedicate the 100-millionth book from her Imagination Library charity.

The organization mails free books to children from birth to kindergarten.

Today we dedicate the 100 Millionth @DollysLibrary Book to the @librarycongress! I always like to say that 100 million books have led to 100 million stories. #100MillionBooks https://t.co/KxUJp0nP20 pic.twitter.com/LVhYeTCVGp — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 27, 2018

The 72-year-old performer has said her father’s illiteracy inspired her to start the program in Sevier County, Tennessee, where she grew up.

Since it started in 1995, the Imagination Library has grown from giving books to 2,000 children a month to 1.1 million children a month.