Decatur inmate escaped from assigned work release site in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an inmate they say walked away from work release duty on Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says that Kelvin D. Scruggs left from his assigned job location in Huntsville at 8:20 p.m.

Authorities describe Scruggs as being 5’6″ tall, weighing 130 lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes. Scruggs was last seen wearing a red toboggan, a red t-shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes with red trim.

Scruggs was convicted of Assault in 2016 and sentenced to 12 years. He is currently an inmate at the Decatur Work Release Center.

If you have any information on Scruggs’ location, contact your local law enforcement office or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.