Wreck on Highway 20 in Decatur blocks traffic

DECATUR, Ala. – A wreck has blocked traffic on Highway 20 in Decatur. The wreck happened near the intersection of Highway 31 early Monday morning.

Decatur Police say the wreck involves three vehicles. We understand two women were taken to Huntsville Hospital with unknown injuries. One of those drivers had to be cut from the vehicle.

* Wreck Notice * Officers are on scene at a multiple-vehicle accident on Highway 20. Both lanes west of the "y section" will be blocked. Avoid the area, if at all possible. — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) February 26, 2018