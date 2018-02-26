Robert Clairday running for Morgan County Sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Commuters and residents may have seen a political sign rolling through the county, boldly urging you to elect Robert Clairday as the next sheriff.

With nearly forty years in law enforcement under his belt, he wants to bring lots of change to the sheriff's office starting with its location.

"I want to move it from the county jail back to the county courthouse that way someone can talk to the sheriff instead of walking into an intimidating facility," said Clairday. Also as part of his open-door approach, he wants to implement a radio program where, for one hour a week, he's live on the radio to interact with residents.

"I just want to bring better training for our deputies and our resource officers and our county jail," he said, adding a desire for raises for correctional officers.

In his years in law enforcement, Clairday spent a lot of time teaching Morgan County children about safety. In the wake of the recent Florida high school shooting, he's taking that same passion to his platform.

"Im dead-set against teachers being armed," he said. "Teachers have enough on their plate already becoming educators, let me and my deputies be the security for the school."

He wants inmate trustees out cleaning roads and wants checks and balances with funds the sheriff handles, such as the inmate food money.

Clairday is running as a republican.

Also running for sheriff, Trinity councilman Scott Owens, retired Decatur police sergeant Randy Cavnar, and Hartselle Police Chief Ron Puckett. Sheriff Ana Franklin announced she won't be seeking another term.