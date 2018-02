LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened just before 7 p.m. Monday. The shooting happened on Wellhouse Drive, south of Nick Davis and east of East Limestone Road.

One victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

BREAKING: LCSO is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wellhouse Drive. One victim was transported to Huntsville with multiple gunshot wounds. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) February 27, 2018

Just before 8:30 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office reported that one juvenile is in custody. It occurred inside the home and is believed to be a domestic incident.