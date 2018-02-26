New developments and new restaurants coming to Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- Dave and Buster's will be coming to Huntsville. It will join the $350 million MidCity Huntsville development. Nadia Niakossary is a project coordinator for RCP Companies, the developer behind the 140-acre development at the site of the former Madison Square Mall in Huntsville.

"MidCity is going to be a dynamic live, work, play, a mini-city within the city," said Niakossary.

An over 26,000 square foot Dave and Buster's is planned to open in July of 2019, but Niakossary said that's is not all people have to look forward to.

"So this is going to be the Highpoint Climbing gym and Adrenaline Zone."

Highpoint Climbing Gym is planned to open in spring of 2019, along with the Adrenaline Zone which will have a lake and kayak center.

"We're really touching on the music scene as well," Niakossary said.

The development will also have an 8,500 seat outdoor amphitheater and restaurants that combine food and music.

"We also have a celebrity-driven restaurant concept coming, that has a great music component to it," Niakossary said.

She wouldn't say any more, but says the announcement of the celebrity restaurant will be coming soon. That restaurant will join three others that she says are also close to approval at MidCity. Niakossary said if you can't wait for the new attractions, MidCity has The Camp, an outdoor patio area that she says will offer a full restaurant and bar, by hopefully this spring.

RCP Companies said that the MidCity development is currently the fourth largest commercial real estate development in the United States, and will feature retail, dining, and residential, and office spaces.

An end is in sight for another RCP development, the City Centre Development in downtown Huntsville. Construction continues on the $100 million dollars City Centre at Big Spring development. Niakossary said the AC Marriott hotel is well underway.

"We've already built four of the six stories, so progress is coming along," Niakossary said.

City Centre will also feature the Wahlburgers restaurant. The celebrity franchised restaurant by the Walhburg family.

"Wahlburgers is slated to be there, but there's another component of it that we will be announcing soon," Niakossary said. "We're going to be making some great announcement soon that will change up the entire food scene in Huntsville. It'll be exciting."

She said construction of the hotel and other mixed-use spaces will finish this year, but that's just the first part of the City Centre project.

"The second phase is going to be an artisanal food hall," Niakossary said. "So we're looking for a lot of local, chef-driven food concepts that we don't necessarily have a lot of in Huntsville."

Another of RCP Huntsville properties, Merchant's Square, will also open later this year. Niakossary said that development will feature cosmetics retailer Ulta, Chuy's Tex-Mex restaurant, a Char steakhouse, and a craft beer bar called Brass Tap.