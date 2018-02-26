× Man charged with making a terroristic threat at a Huntsville church

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man has been charged with making terrorist threats at a Huntsville church on Sunday afternoon.

Huntsville police have confirmed there was an incident at Joy Cometh Ministries, near the intersection of Mountain View Drive and Kildare Street.

Officers arrested Donald Gean Robinson and charged him with making a terroristic threat and possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

Robinson is being held in the Madison County Metro Jail on a $20,000 bond.

We are working to gather more information on this story.