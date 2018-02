× IRS Assistance Center Opening in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tax season is here and the IRS wants to help you make sure you file your taxes correctly. That’s why they announced a new tax assistance center in Huntsville. It opens on March 6, at 5123 Research Dr., NW.

They will be open only on Tuesdays, from Noon – 4 p.m. and Wednesdays, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

They ask anyone hoping to come to the assistance center to make an appointment by calling (844) 545-5640.