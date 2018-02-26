Gorgeous Tuesday ahead, but there’s a LOT more rain to come this week!

Tuesday looks like another beautiful, warm February day. Expect highs close to 70ºF in the afternoon with partial sunshine; however, rain is on the way again by Tuesday night. Some of that rain looks heavy through Wednesday morning, and even more is coming behind that through the day and on into Thursday. Before all is said and done, we could have another 2-3” (with locally-higher amounts) of rainfall by Thursday afternoon.

Floating away in February: Think it’s been wet this February? You’re right, but it’s not ‘officially’ been as wet as you might think. Huntsville International Airport recorded 6.17” of rain for the month through Monday morning; that’s 32nd-place on the all-time wettest February list. It feels like it should be more than that because it’s rained on 19 of 26 days so far.

Muscle Shoals has had more rain: a lot more. Northwest Alabama Regional Airport has recorded 10.32” of rain so far in February placing 2018 as the fifth-wettest on record.

Another 1-2” of rain is expected before midnight Thursday, March 1st, so both reporting stations could end up climbing higher on that list before the month ends. Two inches of rain in Muscle Shoals would push that site into third place since 1893.

Rain and thunder Wednesday and Thursday: The Storm Prediction Center outlines an area mainly west of Alabama for a low-end threat of severe storms for Wednesday and Thursday; we expect this threat to stay west and/or south of the Tennessee Valley on those days.

It is possible that a few severe storms could develop, so we’ll keep an eye on it.

Most of this will just be a soaking rain. It may rain for most of Wednesday, Wednesday night, and part of Thursday (mainly the first half). Some flooding is possible where the heaviest rainfall occurs: mainly from Huntsville westward to The Shoals. As much as 2” to 4” could come down where multiple heavy downpours pass.

Colder weather? It doesn’t get “colder” yet, but we don’t see any record warmth anytime soon. Expect a cool, dry Friday and Saturday: temperatures a few degrees below average and a chance of some frost early Saturday morning. We’ll warm up again Sunday, and then the colder weather heads this way with a cold front early next week!

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt