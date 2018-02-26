× Funeral set for slain Mobile police officer

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A funeral service is set for a Mobile police officer who was slain in the line of duty.

The Mobile Police Department says visitation will be held Monday evening for Officer Justin Billa, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Both events will be held at Cottage Hill Baptist Church.

Billa was fatally wounded on Tuesday while officers were at the scene of a domestic disturbance. Police called for a man to come outside, but instead he opened fire and shot Billa.

Billa died at a hospital, and the suspected gunman was found dead later.

Mobile police say the officer collect patches as a hobby, and they’re asking visiting law enforcement to bring a patch to his funeral for display.

Billa joined the force in January 2016.