Iowa basketball player intentionally misses free throw to preserve record of Hawkeye killed in crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa – It would have been a University of Iowa school record, 35 made free throws in a row, but guard Jordan Bohannon said after the game that he was focused on something more important – preserving a late Hawkeye’s record.

“That’s not my record to have,” Bohannon said, referring to the achievement by former Hawkeye Chris Street, who died in a car accident in January, 1993. “That record deserves to stay in his name.”

Bohannon, who led the team in scoring against Northwestern with 25 points, spoke to his brother after tying Street’s record in the first half and decided he would intentionally miss on the next trip to the free throw line.

Iowa went on to win the game, but, when asked later what he would have done if the teams were tied, Bohannon said, “God’s plan wasn’t going to let that happen,” according to Hawkeye Nation. “So, that just shows you, I don’t know if it was destined to happen, but it just worked out like it should have.”

Chris’ parents, Mike and Patty Street, met Bohannon on the court after the game, and the three shared an emotional embrace.

Mike Street later posted on Facebook that he appreciated Bohannon’s decision and was sure his son would “like to claim you as his little brother.”

“We certainly in the future want him to get another shot at it,” Mike said, according to the Des Moines Register. Mike said he told Bohannon, “Next time, you need to go right on by.”