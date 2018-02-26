AHSAA State Basketball Tournament tips-off in Birmingham

Birmingham, Ala. - Fundamentals ruled the day as St. Luke’smade only three field goals in the final eight minutes but knocked down 18 free throws on its way to a berth in the Class 2A boys title game.
The Wildcats (22-8) built an early 22-11 lead over Tanner (21-12) in the Class 2A boys state semifinal at the BJCC's Legacy Arena and held off a fourth period rally from the Rattlers for a 72-65 victory.
To continue reading click here.
A look at all of the scores from Monday's games involving area teams.
BOYS
Tanner - 65
St. Lukes - 72
RA Hubbard - 58
Georgiana - 80
GIRLS
Phil Campbell - 43
Samson - 64