AHSAA State Basketball Tournament tips-off in Birmingham

Birmingham, Ala. - Fundamentals ruled the day as St. Luke’smade only three field goals in the final eight minutes but knocked down 18 free throws on its way to a berth in the Class 2A boys title game.

The Wildcats (22-8) built an early 22-11 lead over Tanner (21-12) in the Class 2A boys state semifinal at the BJCC's Legacy Arena and held off a fourth period rally from the Rattlers for a 72-65 victory.

A look at all of the scores from Monday's games involving area teams.

BOYS

Tanner - 65

St. Lukes - 72

RA Hubbard - 58

Georgiana - 80

GIRLS

Phil Campbell - 43

Samson - 64