Report: Man dead, firefighter injured following apartment fire in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. — According to a report by the Tennessee NewsNet, a man died following an apartment fire in Lawrence County Sunday morning.

The report says authorities responded to reports of a fire on the corner of Gore Road and Shotwell Road in Lawrence County shortly before 11 a.m.

Jessie Irby, 67, was taken to South East Tennessee Regional Hospital where he later died. Authorities confirmed a firefighter was injured during the fire but has since been treated and is okay.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.