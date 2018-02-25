Rain Moves Out Sunday, But More Is Coming For The Week Ahead

A cold front swept through the Tennessee Valley early Sunday morning, bringing some heavy rain and storms. The storms have moved out, but areas of rain will linger through about noontime.

The rest of Sunday looks nicer, although much cooler too! With mostly cloudy skies high temperatures will reach into the mid 60s. While this is cooler than what we’ve been experiencing the past several days, it’s still 5-10 degrees warmer than average.

Another wave of rain will move in from the southwest Sunday evening, bring rain chances back in through the overnight hours. This batch of rain will be lighter and will primarily impact areas south of Huntsville. That will keep hit-and-miss showers in the forecast through Monday morning before we finally see a (brief) break from the rain later Monday afternoon.

More Rain? Yes, more rain: Muscle Shoals has now picked up about 10 inches of rain in the month of February. This February will likely have a spot in the top 5 wettest on record for Muscle Shoals. Rainfall totals have not been quite as impressive further east, where we’ve received just over 5 inches in Huntsville; Huntsville is still about an inch above average for the month.

We’ll get a nice break from the rain for the beginning of this week. Monday and Tuesday both look to be quite pleasant with partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Then our next round of heavy rain moves in by Wednesday morning.

Another frontal system will bring a few rounds of rain Wednesday and Thursday. The rain will become more widespread through Wednesday morning and afternoon, with a rumbles of thunder around too. We could be talking about strong storms again by Wednesday, so check in for updates throughout the week!

Rain chances stay elevated through Thursday morning before dropping off Thursday evening. By the end of the week we’re finally dry, but cooler again!