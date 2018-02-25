Officials identify victim in fatal Cullman County park accident

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Cullman County authorities have identified the woman who died in an accident at Stony Lonesome OHV Park Saturday. That’s according to our news partners at AL. com.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said Hannah Bates, 21, of Cullman, died around 6 p.m. after being thrown from an all-terrain vehicle. She was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

The park posted on their Facebook page Saturday night that they would be closed through Monday due to “unforeseen circumstances”.