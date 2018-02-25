Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Matt Akin talks desegregation court order and the steps needed to ‘finish’ the process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Huntsville City School system continues the process of getting out from under a long-standing federal desegregation court order.

The aim of the court order is to achieve unitary status, where the educational opportunity is considered the same for every student, no matter their race.

It's well documented that Huntsville has a few schools that are failing. The students aren't at the education level they should be. There are many reasons for that, and one of them is pretty obvious.

In this week's leadership perspectives interview, Huntsville Superintendent Matt Akin talks about the milestones the system has to reach to "finish" the process.