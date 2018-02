CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Kelsey Treadaway, the daughter of Alabama District 51 Rep. and Birmingham Police Capt. Allen Treadaway died early Sunday morning according to our news partners at AL.com.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said the 31-year-old was killed in an auto crash at 3:15 a.m on Interstate 65.

AL.com reports that she died from blunt force trauma.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash. We will update this story with more details as we get them.