Community buries stray dog who became family and drew them together

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- According to the World Health Organization, there are more than 200 million stray dogs in the world. Many end up in an animal shelter or even dying. But for one dog named Bruno, his story played out a little different thanks to a small community of people.

A community with great stories about the dog. "One of the people on Facebook delivered pizza. She posted she has been feeding Bruno pizza and cheese sticks for years," said Pamela Pruitt, Bruno's main caregiver.

Bruno was known by many around research park. It was his home. "He had all of his medicines, he had heart guard medicine, he had flea medicine," said Pruitt.

Several people pitched in taking care of Bruno. "Once we set his Facebook page up he was very easy to communicate with everybody," Pruitt explained.

The community says Bruno was a shy dog, and you had to earn his trust. It's something Pruitt worked hard to do over the last five years. "He didn't want to be in someone's backyard, he didn't want to get in anyone's car, he didn't want anyone to pet him."

She loved him with all her heart, so when he passed away earlier this month she was devastated. "I'm very thankful that he passed very quickly and he didn't suffer very long and he died at home," Pruitt said.

Bruno may be gone, but not forgotten. Pruitt held a memorial in his honor and has scattered some his ashes at all the places he loved.

"He led a really good life and there are a lot of dogs that actually have homes that weren't near as lucky as he was," Pruitt said.

Bruno will be missed, but Pruitt says it's been nice to have a dog like Bruno bring together a group of strangers to care for him.

Pruitt plans to take some of Bruno's ashes home and plant a tree in his honor.