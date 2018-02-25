Being proactive is the key to keeping students safe according to Limestone County School officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - In light of the mass shooting in Parkland, school security has been on the minds of many. Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk said the way they stay prepared for an active shooter is being proactive

"Thirty-two years ago when I went into this profession, I never ever thought we would be having these kinds of conversations or that we would have to make these kinds of investments," Sisk explained.

Keeping kids safe is a top priority for Limestone County Schools. "Our board of education puts a tremendous value on our children. We recognize that they are the resource of this county," Sisk said.

"If we can't provide a safe place for our students then how can we expect our students to learn," Limestone County Schools Director of Safety Rusty Bates said.

Bates added they make sure every employee in the school receives training on how to deal with an active shooter on campus. Each classroom is provided with a safe defend box. The box has items such as handcuffs, a baton and mace.

Bates said all administrators are trained to handle a firearm if needed. "They have worked side by side with our SROs and other county law enforcement employees to go through how to clear a school," Bates explained.

"We have a great partnership with the Board of Education and the superintendent of Limestone County Schools. We have an SRO in all of our schools," Limestone County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Fred Sloss said.

Sisk said if an active shooter ever tried to enter a school he feels as though the school will know how to handle the situation.

"Anybody that would try to harm my kids, we are going to do everything we can to stop you in your tracks. We will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. It's not a game and we won't play it," Sisk said.