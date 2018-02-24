UAH hockey earns playoff berth with big win on Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (UAH Sports Information)- The University of Alabama in Huntsville hockey team has clinched a spot in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over visiting No. 15 Bowling Green on Friday night at the Von Braun Center in the first game of a two-game series. UAH improves to 11-20-2 (10-15-2 WCHA), while BGSU dips to 19-10-6 (16-6-5 WCHA).

Turning Point

- With the score knotted at 2-2 with two minutes to go in the third period, Austin Beaulieu redirected a shot from the point at 18:42 of the third for his third goal of the season which put UAH ahead 3-2 on the way to the series-opening victory.

Scoring Breakdown

- Following a scoreless first period, UAH pulled ahead early into the second stanza as senior captain Max McHugh sent in his second goal of the season on a power play at the 3:21 mark. Beaulieu notched an assist on the tally.

- Bowling Green overtook the Chargers lead at 2-1 in the second period on markers by Mitch McLain at 10:13 and Alex Rauhauser at 18:33.

- UAH evened the score at 2-2 when Josh Kestner provided a one-timer goal – his 21st of the season – on a power play at 7:34, thanks to helpers by Brennan Saulnier and Tyler Poulsen.

- The Chargers went on to win the game 3-2 thanks to Beaulieu's game-winner at 18:42 with assists from Christian Rajic and Cody Champagne.

Inside the Box Score

- UAH goalie Jordan Uhelski keyed the Chargers victory with 30 saves, including a game-high 14 in the third period. Uhelski's record improves to 11-15-2 with the win.

- The Chargers had 24 shots on goal in the win, paced by Kurt Gosselin with a team-high six shots on goal followed by Kestner with four.

- Seven Chargers contributed at least one point on offense, led by Beaulieu's two points on one goal and an assist.

- UAH went 2-for-4 on power-play chances, while BGSU had two goals in five power plays.

Noteworthy

- UAH last clinched the WCHA playoffs in the 2014-15 campaign.

- Beaulieu has now scored the game-winning goal twice this season.