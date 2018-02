CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to a report by the CBS affiliate in Chattanooga, Chattanooga police have confirmed shots fired at Hamilton Place Mall.

The call first came in just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

There is no active shooter situation at this time @HamiltonPlaceTN & victim(s) have not been located. CPD received reports of Shots Fired in the parking lot. We are investigating. Update as we get more info. — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) February 24, 2018

Hamilton Place Mall tweeted out that the mall is currently closed while police investigate.

We are aware of an incident that occurred on property shortly after 6pm. The mall is currently closed while the police conduct their investigation. — Hamilton Place (@HamiltonPlaceTN) February 24, 2018

We’ll update this story as more information is released.