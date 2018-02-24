Geek out at the Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo is returning to the Rocket City. It's a family-friendly event celebrating all things geek!

Those who attend can expect special guests, a vendor room, a cosplay contest, discussion panels, food trucks, a charity auction, an arcade, video game tournament, and much more.

You can check out the expo all this weekend on both Feb. 24 and 25 at the VBC North Hall. Opening ceremonies start at 9 a.m. and the last event ends at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

During the day you can also meet and get a photo with special guests from 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Guests include: Kevin Sorbo (Hercules), Austin St John and Johnny Yong Bosch (Original Power Rangers) Jermaine Funnymaine Johnson (Comedian) Comic Legends Mike Zeck, John Beatty, Mark Bagley, Joe Rubinstein, and Fabian Nicieza

Tickets can be purchased at the door and prices range from $5 to $40.