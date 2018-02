Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULLMAN, Ala. -- It's that time of year again! The 35th annual Stars and Stripes Rodeo returns to Cullman.

The rodeo will take place Friday, March 2nd and Saturday, March 3rd at the Cullman AG Center. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on each night and rodeo festivities will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The crowning of the 2018 Miss West Point Rodeo Queen will take place Saturday night.

Tickets are available at any Premier Bank location, Jack's Western Wear or at Addison Steel Truss.