ALEA issues missing senior alert for Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Authorities in Montgomery are asking for the public’s help locating a missing senior.

Alma Jean Burton, 61, was last seen at Lynwood Apartments in Montgomery around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Burton was wearing a black and brown long sleeve shirt, black pants, Nike shoes, and carrying a brown purse.

Authorities say Burton suffers from a medical condition that may affect her judgment.

Anyone with information regarding Burton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-241-2532 or call 911.