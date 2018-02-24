Applications now available for 2018 Ms. Wheelchair Alabama-America Pageant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mission of Ms. Wheelchair Alabama-America is to provide an opportunity of achievement for women who happen to be wheelchair users to successfully educate and advocate for the more than 54 million Americans living with disabilities.

Unlike traditional beauty pageants, Ms. Wheelchair America is not a contest to select the most attractive individual. It is instead a competition based on advocacy, achievement, communication and presentation to select the most accomplished and articulate spokeswoman for persons with disabilities. The selected representative must be able to communicate both the needs and the accomplishments of her constituency to the general public, the business community and the legislature.

The Ms. Wheelchair Alabama-America Program is not a typical beauty contest, but rather a competition to select the most articulate, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in Alabama. Contestants will be scored based on their ability to communicate and project a powerful and positive vision for all disabled people in Alabama.

The 2018 Pageant will be held at Alabama Department of Rehab Services, 3000 Johnson Rd SW, Huntsville AL 35805. All applications and entry fees must be received in the pageant office by March 1. The entry fee must be paid online, then email your application to mwa.alabama@gmail.com. No applications will be accepted after the deadline.

Eligibility Requirements: