Warm holding violations in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Limestone County
Shoney's #1292
1402 Hwy 72 E, Athens
Violations:
Grease pooling around kitchen
Cheese 66-69F -- consumption hazard...dairy must be held at or below 40F
Score: 78
Colbert County
Rhoda P's Restaurant and Catering
312 North Montgomery Avenue, Sheffield
Violations:
Dishwasher not sanitizing
No date mark on melon, meatloaf, peas, green beans
Flat of eggs sitting out at 61F, pan of meatloaf 74F and bowl of raw chicken 54F
Bowl of pasta salad on food bar not protected/shielded by food guards
Score: 73
Franklin County
El Patron Tex Mex
13665 Hwy 43, Russellville
Violations:
Mold in fountain heads
Score: 94
Madison County
Newk's Express Cafe
4925 University Drive, Huntsville
Violations:
Chicken salad 46F
Melon 50F
Chopped greens 56F
Sprayer nozzle below flood rim
Drying devices not available
Score: 71
Marshall County
Taqueria Guanajuato
515 Baltimore Avenue, Albertville
Violations:
Food thermometer not accurate
Foods cold holding at 62F
No paper towels in women's restroom
Hot holding at 72-119F
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Tender's at 800 Holmes Ave, Huntsville
Score: 98