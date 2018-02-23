Warm holding violations in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Limestone County

Shoney's #1292

1402 Hwy 72 E, Athens

Violations:

Grease pooling around kitchen

Cheese 66-69F -- consumption hazard...dairy must be held at or below 40F

Score: 78

Colbert County

Rhoda P's Restaurant and Catering

312 North Montgomery Avenue, Sheffield

Violations:

Dishwasher not sanitizing

No date mark on melon, meatloaf, peas, green beans

Flat of eggs sitting out at 61F, pan of meatloaf 74F and bowl of raw chicken 54F

Bowl of pasta salad on food bar not protected/shielded by food guards

Score: 73

Franklin County

El Patron Tex Mex

13665 Hwy 43, Russellville

Violations:

Mold in fountain heads

Score: 94

Madison County

Newk's Express Cafe

4925 University Drive, Huntsville

Violations:

Chicken salad 46F

Melon 50F

Chopped greens 56F

Sprayer nozzle below flood rim

Drying devices not available

Score: 71

Marshall County

Taqueria Guanajuato

515 Baltimore Avenue, Albertville

Violations:

Food thermometer not accurate

Foods cold holding at 62F

No paper towels in women's restroom

Hot holding at 72-119F​

Clean Plate Recommendation:

Tender's at 800 Holmes Ave, Huntsville

Score: 98