Verizon call center in Huntsville set to close in July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Verizon Wireless plans to close its Huntsville call center this summer. That’s according to our news partners at AL.com.

The closure is expected to take place by the end of July.

According to the report, more than 600 employees will be offered the option of working from home while 140 others will be relocated to other offices in the area.

Home-based employees telecommute and support customers with similar tools as if they were working from a traditional call center. A spokesperson for Verizon assures the transition is “not a layoff.”