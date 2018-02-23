Severe Storms Possible Saturday Night Into Sunday Morning

The first half of Saturday looks similar to Friday: Warm and humid with a few showers around. Highs will rise back into the low 70s this afternoon with storm chances steadily increasing as we head into the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a SLIGHT RISK over the Tennessee Valley for this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center’s risk categories give more insight into how widespread the severe storm threat is, not how severe any given storm could be. The SLIGHT RISK is the 3rd risk level used by the SPC and indicates that scattered strong to severe storms are expected.

An isolated shower is possible at any point today, but scattered storms become more likely after 4PM. Although they are not expected to be widespread from 4PM-11PM, any storm that develops this afternoon and evening has the potential to become severe (high winds, hail, and at least some chance of a tornado in any individual storm).

Severe weather potential this weekend:

The ‘main’ event comes late Saturday night into Sunday morning, after 11PM Saturday night through daybreak Sunday. Here’s the outline of what we expect to unfold:

TIMELINE:

Midday to early evening: Isolated showers are possible during the day, but our best chance of ‘scattered’ strong storms comes from around 4 PM to 11 PM mainly over northwestern Alabama. A few of those may come as far east as Huntsville, Decatur, Athens, and Arab through the evening.

Isolated showers are possible during the day, but our best chance of ‘scattered’ strong storms comes from around 4 PM to 11 PM mainly over northwestern Alabama. A few of those may come as far east as Huntsville, Decatur, Athens, and Arab through the evening. 11 PM Sat. to 6 AM Sun. A line of strong storms developing over Mississippi in the evening moves into Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin Counties in Northwest Alabama between 11 PM and 1 AM. It transitions east toward Decatur and Athens around 2-3 AM, Huntsville, Fayetteville and Arab around 3-4 AM, and Albertville, Fort Payne, Scottsboro, and Rainsville around 5-6 AM.

There is a roughly 60-minute margin of error in timing the line here, so be aware ‘around’ that time frame for your area!

All types of severe weather are possible with these storms: high winds, hail and tornadoes. Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! Look over the resources below to prepare for storm threats ahead of time:

How to program a NOAA Weather Radio

WHNT.com’s Maps & Radar Page

Live Alert 19 and the WHNT News 19 App

Baron Saf-T-Net (phone/text)