Redstone Arsenal welcomes more than 3 acres of solar energy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Friday morning, Redstone Arsenal welcomed its solar energy and battery storage project.

Officials say it will help the Tennessee Valley remain resilient -- despite what a natural disaster could bring.

In 2011, the 3.5-acre sea of solar was a distant thought.

"Opening up another ten megawatts worth of power generation, coming to the Arsenal initially, but also it's on the grid for the community to use if there's a need," said Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander, Col. Thomas Holliday.

The solar additions can power more than 2,000 homes every year and provide about 25-30 percent of the power needed in an emergency situation.

"It gives us the ability to make sure that even when something doesn't go the way we expect it and as much as we want it to be a nice sunny day like today, it may not be," said Holliday.

Team Redstone says the addition will ensure resiliency after a disaster, natural or man-made.

The solar array and battery storage system will power fuel-free power on-site to support the arsenal and its tenants.