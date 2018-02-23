Police investigating after 2 dogs killed, 1 injured by crossbow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PAYNE, Ala. - Community members in Fort Payne recently reached out to WHNT News 19 with graphic images involving dogs in the area being shot and even killed with crossbows.

Residents are warning their neighbors to keep their dogs inside until something is done about the violence against the animals.

Tank, an 8-year-old Argentinian Mastiff, is healing from a wound he received earlier this week. "I'm sure that Tank was mistaken for a pit bull. A lot of people don't understand that because of its big head with large jaws," said Amanda Adams, founder of Heart of Dixie Rescue.

Locals found Tank near 19th Street with a crossbow bolt through his hind leg. A resident then contacted Adams. He was taken to DeKalb County Animal Hospital for emergency surgery.

"We're trying to figure out what's happening, what's going on. Then we find out about another dog shot and dead under a porch," said Adams.

While looking for Tank, Adams said she found a second dog dead under a porch just a few streets away from where Tank was hit. Another dog was killed using a crossbow in nearby Cherokee County just two weeks ago.

"Is this somebody just targeting animals? Is this someone that's working up a bigger game plan?" asks Adams.

WHNT spoke with Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum who said they are investigating. Police also posted on Facebook encouraging people to report these incidents.

"To me, it's very dangerous if someone is shooting animals," said Adams. "I feel that they're capable of doing a lot more."

Adams encourages pet owners to keep a close eye out for their dogs. "They don't know what that dog is capable of doing. I understand their fears. It's our responsibility as pet owners to keep our pets safe and contained."

Anyone with information in regards to these animals is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.