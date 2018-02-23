× One dead, two injured following multiple-vehicle wreck in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Authorities confirm a person has died following a multiple vehicle wreck in Decatur Friday.

According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, the wreck took place at Indian Hills Road and Point Mallard Parkway, 300 feet away from the Publix intersection.

From the preliminary investigation, it appears that a vehicle traveling south was impacted by another vehicle traveling south and veered into oncoming traffic. The cars were traveling from Decatur toward Priceville.

One person was air-evacuated while another was sent to Huntsville Hospital.

