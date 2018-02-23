× Madison City Schools propose redistricting plan, public hearing planned for next week

MADISON, Ala. – Zoning lines for some Madison City Schools could be moving for the 2018-2019 school year. Superintendent Robby Parker introduced the plan Thursday night.

The school system is calling this a modest rezoning plan, as it would only reassign roughly 200 students – less than 2% of total enrollment.

The proposal would require the school board’s final approval in March, but first, the school system wants to hear from parents. School leaders have scheduled a public hearing for March 1, at 6:00 p.m.

The new alignments will affect both high schools and middle schools, and four elementary schools. Zones for Columbia, Horizon and West Madison Elementary schools will remain unchanged.

View elementary zoning proposal here.

View secondary zoning proposal here.

The school system says it will consider waivers for students currently in grades 7-11 in the secondary school-zone change path.

Superintendent Parker said the intent of the zoning changes is to ensure socio-economic equality in every school. “Schools should be similar socio-economically and reflect the diversity of the district,” he said. Efforts were made to achieve that balance while impacting as few students as possible.