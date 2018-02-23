Weekend Storms: severe weather possible Saturday night into Sunday

A fantastic, warm, beautiful Friday ends on a wet note with rain moving in by late evening. It begins as spotty showers southwest of the Huntsville area after 6 PM and expands, getting heavier, as it moves northeast through the night. Some locally-heavy downpours may produce as much as one inch of rain around The Shoals east to Decatur and Athens by Saturday morning.
We do not see a substantial risk of severe weather tonight; however, some noisy thunder may accompany some of the heavier downpours. The Storm Prediction Center outlines a risk of severe weather for all of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee for Saturday and early Sunday. It will not rain all day either day; instead, our best chance of storms actually begins late Saturday night and goes through the predawn hours Sunday. There’s one exception to that: scattered storms possible between 4 PM and 11 PM Saturday!
Severe weather potential this weekend:
There are two periods we’re watching closely for severe storm development on Saturday and Sunday. The first is mainly the western part of Alabama from around 4 PM to 11 PM where some scattered storms could develop. If they do, they will be in an environment favorable for them to turn severe (high winds, hail, and at least some chance of a tornado in any individual storm).
The ‘main’ event comes late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The ‘midnight’ we refer too is 12:00 AM Sunday – NOT Saturday morning. Here’s the outline of what we expect to unfold:
TIMELINE:
- Midday to early evening: Isolated showers are possible during the day, but our best chance of ‘scattered’ strong storms comes from around 4 PM to 11 PM mainly over northwestern Alabama. A few of those may come as far east as Huntsville, Decatur, Athens, and Arab through the evening.
- 11 PM Sat. to 6 AM Sun. A line of strong storms developing over Mississippi in the evening moves into Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin Counties in Northwest Alabama between 11 PM and 1 AM. It transitions east toward Decatur and Athens around 2-3 AM, Huntsville, Fayetteville and Arab around 3-4 AM, and Albertville, Fort Payne, Scottsboro, and Rainsville around 5-6 AM.
There is a roughly 60-minute margin of error in timing the line here, so be aware ‘around’ that time frame for your area!
IMPACTS: All types of severe weather are possiblewith these storms: high winds, hail and tornadoes.
The Storm Prediction Center outlines a SLIGHT RISK (not ‘small’ – slight is a statistical term that has no bearing on the actual intensity of a storm) for most of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee for the above time frame. Don’t get too wrapped up in who is ‘in’ and ‘out’ of a particular risk area. Those are statistical maps showing confidence in coverage and intensity of storms. In this case, the difference between SLIGHT and ENHANCED may only mean there are a hand full more ‘severe’ storms in the enhanced area versus the slight. It does not refer to the power or impact of a single thunderstorm.
