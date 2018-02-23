Weekend Storms: severe weather possible Saturday night into Sunday

A fantastic, warm, beautiful Friday ends on a wet note with rain moving in by late evening. It begins as spotty showers southwest of the Huntsville area after 6 PM and expands, getting heavier, as it moves northeast through the night. Some locally-heavy downpours may produce as much as one inch of rain around The Shoals east to Decatur and Athens by Saturday morning.

We do not see a substantial risk of severe weather tonight; however, some noisy thunder may accompany some of the heavier downpours. The Storm Prediction Center outlines a risk of severe weather for all of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee for Saturday and early Sunday. It will not rain all day either day; instead, our best chance of storms actually begins late Saturday night and goes through the predawn hours Sunday. There’s one exception to that: scattered storms possible between 4 PM and 11 PM Saturday!

Severe weather potential this weekend:

There are two periods we’re watching closely for severe storm development on Saturday and Sunday. The first is mainly the western part of Alabama from around 4 PM to 11 PM where some scattered storms could develop. If they do, they will be in an environment favorable for them to turn severe (high winds, hail, and at least some chance of a tornado in any individual storm).

The ‘main’ event comes late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The ‘midnight’ we refer too is 12:00 AM Sunday – NOT Saturday morning. Here’s the outline of what we expect to unfold:

TIMELINE:

Midday to early evening: Isolated showers are possible during the day, but our best chance of ‘scattered’ strong storms comes from around 4 PM to 11 PM mainly over northwestern Alabama. A few of those may come as far east as Huntsville, Decatur, Athens, and Arab through the evening.

Isolated showers are possible during the day, but our best chance of ‘scattered’ strong storms comes from around 4 PM to 11 PM mainly over northwestern Alabama. A few of those may come as far east as Huntsville, Decatur, Athens, and Arab through the evening. 11 PM Sat. to 6 AM Sun. A line of strong storms developing over Mississippi in the evening moves into Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin Counties in Northwest Alabama between 11 PM and 1 AM. It transitions east toward Decatur and Athens around 2-3 AM, Huntsville, Fayetteville and Arab around 3-4 AM, and Albertville, Fort Payne, Scottsboro, and Rainsville around 5-6 AM.

There is a roughly 60-minute margin of error in timing the line here, so be aware ‘around’ that time frame for your area!

IMPACTS: All types of severe weather are possiblewith these storms: high winds, hail and tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a SLIGHT RISK (not ‘small’ – slight is a statistical term that has no bearing on the actual intensity of a storm) for most of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee for the above time frame. Don’t get too wrapped up in who is ‘in’ and ‘out’ of a particular risk area. Those are statistical maps showing confidence in coverage and intensity of storms. In this case, the difference between SLIGHT and ENHANCED may only mean there are a hand full more ‘severe’ storms in the enhanced area versus the slight. It does not refer to the power or impact of a single thunderstorm.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

How to program a NOAA Weather Radio

WHNT.com’s Maps & Radar Page

Live Alert 19 and the WHNT News 19 App

Baron Saf-T-Net (phone/text)