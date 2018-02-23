× Jury finds Bobbie Taylor guilty on six counts of animal cruelty

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Lawrence County jury has found former animal services director Bobbie Taylor guilty on six of the 15 counts of animal cruelty against her.

Jurors have been deliberating since Wednesday.

Taylor had been accused of abusing between 250 and 300 animals in her care.

WHNT News 19 first broke this story in June of 2015.

In a bench trial, a judge originally found Taylor guilty in June of 2016. Taylor’s attorney appealed that decision. A mistrial was then declared in the first jury trial in September of 2017.

Sentencing for Taylor is scheduled to take place on May 22.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals released the following statement in response to the trial:

“Thanks to the diligence of the Moulton Police Department and Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office, Bobbie Taylor was held accountable for the pain and suffering she caused animals under her care. The jury stood up for these voiceless victims and let it be known that animal cruelty will not be tolerated in their community. More than two years ago, the ASPCA played a significant role in this case by assisting local authorities in seizing more than 300 animals from the Lawrence County Animal Shelter. We provided ongoing care for the animals until they could be reunited with their owners or adopted into loving homes.”