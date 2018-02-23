× Judge sentences Carai Cortez for killing 3 in a DUI crash on I-565

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Thirty years. That the sentence handed down by Judge Dennis O’Dell for Carai Cortez. The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder in the DUI crash deaths of a young mother, her child and boyfriend.

The wreck happened in May of 2016. Officers say the car driven by Cortez was traveling west in the eastbound lanes when the collision happened. Cortez was taken to the hospital in serious condition, Benjamin Johnson, 21, Alexa Hannig, 22, and her son, Hayden Martella, 3, were killed.

“I don’t have any power to heal. I don’t have any power to change history,” says Judge O’Dell. O’Dell is preparing to announce his sentence for Carai Cortez. @whnt — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) February 23, 2018

In addition to the 30-year sentence, Cortez is sentenced to pay a $60,000 fine and $10,000 for victim compensation.