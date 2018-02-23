High Country Toyota donates $5000 to Scottsboro City Schools for security purposes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - With the deadly Parkland, Florida shooting on everyone's mind, cities all over the country are thinking of ways to make their own schools a little safer. "Knowing the safety of that school system in general, knowing how predominant that school system is in that area, it can happen in any school system," says Alan Cox of High Country Toyota.

High Country Toyota in Scottsboro called Superintendent Jay Reyes to see what could be done to help the local schools. "We wanted to donate to them in order to enhance the security system at Scottsboro City school system," says Cox. High Country Toyota donated $5,000 to the central office to help fund a security system for each campus.

Superintendent Reyes says they want to add a buzz-in system to provide a more secure access point into each school. "We have numerous employees on staff who have children, younger aged children, children that were in our school system. We know it can happen so let's reach out. Let's challenge all local businesses to help."

Since their donation, other businesses have made contributions to the school system in different ways. Cloverdale Rehab Center also donated $1,000 for security purposes. "We need to be involved," says Cox. "We need to show that level of commitment of working together."

Scottsboro City Schools are grateful for the help from the community as everyone is focused on the best possible safety measures at schools.