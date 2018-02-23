Dave & Buster’s coming to Mid-City development by summer 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Dave & Buster’s will soon be coming to Huntsville.

AL.com reports that the 26,500-square foot food and entertainment venue will be located at Mid-City development at the intersection of University Drive and Old Monrovia Road.

Max Grelier, co-founder of the Mid-City developer, RCP Companies, said Dave & Buster’s will appeal to “all ages and all interests.”

“We intend to create an authentic ecosystem that inspires social interaction, celebrates our regional culture and provides residents and visitors opportunities to share memorable experiences in a vibrant, energetic place,” Grelier said.

Dave & Buster’s is a restaurant that features hundreds of the latest arcade games, a state of the art sports bar with TVs, as well as food and cocktails.

The location is scheduled to open in July of 2019.

Kicking off the weekend with some exciting news! @DaveandBusters is joining our entertainment lineup at MidCity! https://t.co/W2NxNtXbV2 — MidCity Huntsville (@midcityHSV) February 23, 2018