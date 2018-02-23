Albertville City Schools is revising security plans for the safety of students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - Many school systems around the country are refocusing on the safety plans in place. "Our hearts go out to the community in Florida," said Superintendent Boyd English.

Just a week after the deadly shooting in Parkland, police arrested an Albertville High School junior accused of having a gun on school property. Investigators don't believe the student intended to harm anyone, however, officials take such incidents very seriously.

"It's an unfortunate incident, but I do commend our administrative team for dotting their i's and crossing their t's," said English.

English said they proactively responded to the incident thanks to revised plans put in place after the Parkland shooting.

"We brought in our principles and directors again to make sure that our school safety plans were first of all concrete." School officials then sat down with law enforcement agencies in the area to make sure everyone was on the same page.

English thanked parents and those in the community for being part of their safety plan. "For sharing those concerns, sharing those tips with us, and those concerns they hear in the broader community." He said you can never be too prepared when it comes to the safety of students and teachers. "If you don't take a proactive stance in looking at school safety, you definitely don't want to always have to react."