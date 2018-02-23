× 1 killed, 3 injured in wreck at intersection of Hwy 431 and Hwy 79

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A woman from Rainsville was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Friday at the intersection of Hwy 431 and Hwy 79, just north of Guntersville.

State Troopers confirm that 20-year-old Kaci Lasha Hulsey was killed when a Honda Accord and a Ford F-150 collided. Hulsey was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Two of the passengers in the Honda were taken by helicopter to UAB and Huntsville Hospital. The driver of the F-150 was taken by ambulance to Marshall North Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.