Threatening message in bathroom prompts investigation at Sparkman Middle School

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Officials with Madison County Schools are investigating a threat at Sparkman Middle School The school tells us there was a threatening message written in the bathroom.

School principal, Russ O’Rear send an alert out to parents this morning alerting them of the threat. He says school administrators and school resource officers are investigating. He also says additional deputies are at the school to help.

O’Rear has told parents they are allowed to check their children out for the day.

The school system has told us they will not release any more information about this case at this time.