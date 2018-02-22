Spring Into Summer Activities Fair returns to the Space & Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Not sure how to prevent your child from being glued to a screen this spring break and summer vacation? Arts Huntsville has you covered!
The Spring Into Summer Activities Fair returns Saturday, February 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Davidson Center. The event is free to the public and will highlight camps, workshops, and classes in art, music, dance, theater, science, history and more.
The fair will also feature hands-on activities and door prizes. The Spring Into Summer Activities Fair offers an excellent opportunity to learn more about educational offerings from local arts and cultural organizations.
Participating organizations include:
- Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre
- Alexander’s Martial Arts
- Ars Nova School of the Arts
- Artis Studio
- Burritt on the Mountain
- Colors Fine Arts Center, Inc.
- Designbyhart Pottery Studio
- Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy
- Huntsville Ballet School
- Huntsville Botanical Garden
- Huntsville Community Drumline
- Huntsville Ice Complex
- Huntsville Museum of Art
- Huntsville STEAM Works
- Huntsville Youth Orchestra
- Huntsville/Madison Co. Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Madison Academy
- Pine Ridge Day Camp & Equestrian Center
- Randolph School
- Riverview Camp for Girls
- Rocket City Martial Arts, LLC
- Spirited Art
- St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- The Country Day School
- U.S. Space & Rocket Center
- Valley View Ranch Equestrian Camp
- Webster Martial Arts Academy
- YMCA Camp Cha-La-Kee