Spring Into Summer Activities Fair returns to the Space & Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Not sure how to prevent your child from being glued to a screen this spring break and summer vacation? Arts Huntsville has you covered!

The Spring Into Summer Activities Fair returns Saturday, February 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Davidson Center. The event is free to the public and will highlight camps, workshops, and classes in art, music, dance, theater, science, history and more.

The fair will also feature hands-on activities and door prizes. The Spring Into Summer Activities Fair offers an excellent opportunity to learn more about educational offerings from local arts and cultural organizations.

Participating organizations include: