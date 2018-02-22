Nasal Spray Blow Back Tonight on WHNT NEWS 19 at 10

Posted 6:00 am, February 22, 2018, by , Updated at 06:46AM, February 22, 2018

Tonight on WHNT NEWS 19 at 10, I’m sharing my story about an issue with nasal spray.

Like many people, I’ve had to fight a cold and congestion. But since I didn’t have the flu, I was pretty happy. I wasn’t going to bother a doctor who had seriously ill patients and families fighting the flu.

But I had been fighting some form of congestion, at times severe, since mid-December.

To fight it, I was using over-the-counter nasal spray. A lot of it.

What I didn’t know is that you can overdose on it?

The warnings are clear on the packaging what can happen if you use nasal spare beyond what is on the label.

But I ignored that and ended up in the ER.

‘Nasal Spray Blow Back’ is Thursday night on WHNT NEWS 19 at 10.

 