Nasal Spray Blow Back Tonight on WHNT NEWS 19 at 10

Tonight on WHNT NEWS 19 at 10, I’m sharing my story about an issue with nasal spray.
Like many people, I’ve had to fight a cold and congestion. But since I didn’t have the flu, I was pretty happy. I wasn’t going to bother a doctor who had seriously ill patients and families fighting the flu.
But I had been fighting some form of congestion, at times severe, since mid-December.
To fight it, I was using over-the-counter nasal spray. A lot of it.
What I didn’t know is that you can overdose on it?
The warnings are clear on the packaging what can happen if you use nasal spare beyond what is on the label.
But I ignored that and ended up in the ER.
‘Nasal Spray Blow Back’ is Thursday night on WHNT NEWS 19 at 10.