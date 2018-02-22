× Marshall County authorities search for missing woman

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities in Marshall County are actively searching for a missing Guntersville woman.

Deputies say 49-year-old Tonya L. Wilson was last seen leaving her home last Thursday and has not had contact with her family since.

Wilson was last seen driving a 2003 Nissan Maxima, silver in color, with Alabama license plate #5008AD3.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Wilson is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 582-2034.