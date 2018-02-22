Looking Ahead to the Weekend: strong storms possible Saturday night into Sunday

Heavy rain and a few heavy thunderstorms pounded North Alabama and Southern Tennessee through early afternoon. The rain gauge at Central High School in Lauderdale Co. recorded 2.17” from midnight to 10:30 AM; North Florence reported a 3.77” 24-hour total through noon. Showers and storms thin out through the evening hours, and we’ll end up partly cloudy, warm and muggy overnight. Lows only fall to the lower and middle 60s with some patchy fog.

We see no widespread, significant rain overnight or during the day Friday; however, this warm, muggy environment can force a few spotty showers now and then as weak disturbances pass by. That accounts for the small chance of rain Friday. More widespread rain and some storms move in Friday night, and that’s followed by a risk of some severe storms Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

Another round of storms this weekend:

Saturday will start out mainly rain-free, warm, humid. By Saturday afternoon, some areas of rain and a few storms will be moving through and continue through the evening. If those storms get enough support from the approaching storm system, a few of them could turn severe before sunset. During the overnight hours though a wave of more widespread rain and storms will move through North Alabama and Tennessee.

The greatest threat of strong/severe storms for North Alabama comes from roughly midnight through the pre-dawn hours Sunday. A band of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms sweeps across Alabama and Tennessee just ahead of a cold front; this is a very dynamic storm system, so the some strong, damaging winds are possible, along with some small hail and tornadoes.

The risk of severe weather diminishes greatly after storms pass The Shoals and move east of Huntsville; however, that doesn’t mean ‘no’ severe storms in Northeast Alabama. There is still a low-end threat of strong winds with that band of storms as far east as the Georgia border.

