Law enforcement agencies remain on high alert as vague threat circulates on Facebook

“Yes SHS is the school I want.” That’s a portion of a threat circulating on Facebook. And that threat has school systems and law enforcement agencies across the nation on high alert.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was the first local agency we noticed addressing the vague threat. The agency’s tweet referenced an article in Oregon that also talked about the threat. Officials in Oregon apparently determined the threat to reference a school in Ohio.

There may be some Facebook post raising concern tonight in MadCo. We are aware of it and it traces back to this link in Oregon today. We will however be diligent in giving additional attention beyond our SRO presence at Madison County Schools in the coming days and weeks. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) February 22, 2018

Scottsboro Police have also taken to social media about the threat may be “Ray Andres.”

Both agencies have said they are on high alert because of the threat, as both agencies have an “SHS” in their districts.

Local agencies aren’t the only ones addressing the threat though. We have seen school officials and law enforcement agencies across the nation.

Social Media Post Threatening “SHS”

SPD has investigated the enclosed post made by “Ray Andres” that is circulating social media. We believe the “SHS” referred to in this post was directed at Springfield High School in Springfield, Ohio.

More info: https://t.co/aTYGYudec4 pic.twitter.com/zmTTTU9OJ2 — Starkville PD (@Starkville_PD) February 22, 2018

HOAX ALERT: Some community members, here and nationwide, have been concerned by a post spreading on social media that made potential threats of violence toward "SHS" from “Ray Andres.” This post reportedly originated in Ohio. There is no credible threat to any Eugene-area school. — Eugene 4J Schools (@4Jschools) February 22, 2018

The threat was investigated and it was determined that the "SHS" being referred to in the post is actually Springfield High School in Springfield, Ohio. Not Sheyenne High School, West Fargo. Springfield, Ohio authorities are aware of the threat. — West Fargo Police (@WestFargoPolice) February 22, 2018

Schaumburg High School and District 211 are aware of a viral social media post associated with an individual named “Ray Andres” describing a vague threat of violence toward “SHS”. In working with the Schaumburg Police Department, we know this message to be a hoax. pic.twitter.com/Dynl2exk1r — Schaumburg H. S. (@Siegie_Saxon) February 22, 2018

Now, even though multiple agencies have determined there is no credible threat, law enforcement officers aren’t taking it lightly. They are all taking the appropriate precautions to keep their communities safe.