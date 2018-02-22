Law enforcement agencies remain on high alert as vague threat circulates on Facebook

“Yes SHS is the school I want.” That’s a portion of a threat circulating on Facebook. And that threat has school systems and law enforcement agencies across the nation on high alert.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was the first local agency we noticed addressing the vague threat. The agency’s tweet referenced an article in Oregon that also talked about the threat. Officials in Oregon apparently determined the threat to reference a school in Ohio.
Scottsboro Police have also taken to social media about the threat may be “Ray Andres.”
Both agencies have said they are on high alert because of the threat, as both agencies have an “SHS” in their districts.
Local agencies aren’t the only ones addressing the threat though. We have seen school officials and law enforcement agencies across the nation.
Now, even though multiple agencies have determined there is no credible threat, law enforcement officers aren’t taking it lightly. They are all taking the appropriate precautions to keep their communities safe.