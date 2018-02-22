Alabama promotes Locksley, Tupoi, hires 2 more assistants

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Alabama coach Nick Saban has promoted Mike Locksley to offensive coordinator and Josh Tupoi to defensive coordinator and hired two new assistants.

Saban announced the promotions Thursday along with the hiring of Dan Enos as quarterbacks coach and Craig Kuligowski as defensive line coach. Both will also be associate head coaches.

Locksley and Tupoi had both been co-coordinators for the defending national champions.

Enos is a former Arkansas offensive coordinator who had been hired by Michigan in January.

Kuligowski spent the past two seasons as the Miami Hurricanes’ defensive line coach and assistant head coach.

Longtime running backs coach Burton Burns will become assistant athletic director for football.