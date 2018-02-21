Watch legendary Alabama football coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant come to life in ‘Bear Country’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Legendary Alabama football Coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant, is coming to life on the stage. For one day only in Huntsville, you can take an up-close and personal journey through the incredible life of the coach that led his team to six national titles and 13 SEC championships in ‘Bear Country.’

The play follows Bryant’s story through his own perspective. The coach reflects on his younger self, crucial people and the moments in his life and career that shaped him. From his life as a child of dirt-poor sharecroppers, to becoming the standard by which college football coaches are judged, Byrant’s story is a powerful one.

While the play could have been a one-man show, writer Michael Vigilant’s love for football and the team sport translates to the play. Four actors play fifteen roles throughout Bryant’s timeline highlighting high and low points.

‘Bear Country’ has been the biggest-play for the Alabama Shakespear Festival in the history of its Octagon Stage. For football fans, no matter your team, the play in a look into the life of a man who loved and cared about the game.

Sunday’s play includes a 1:00 p.m. show and a 6:30 p.m. show. You can purchase tickets on the Broadway Theater League’s website.