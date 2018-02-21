× Student at Albertville High School arrested, accused of having gun on school property

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – An 11th-grade student at Albertville High School has been arrested. Police say he had a pistol in his locked vehicle while on school property.

Investigators say the male student was taken into custody by school resource officers at school on Tuesday.

The teen faces is charged with Persons forbidden to Possess a Pistol and Carrying a Pistol without a License. He was taken to the Coosa Valley Juvenile Detention Center at the request of Juvenile Probation Authorities. A hearing is scheduled for today.

Investigators don’t believe the student had any intent to use the gun for harm, but they take situations like this very seriously.

Officers with the police department praise school leaders with handling the situation properly as well as the SROs who worked together to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.