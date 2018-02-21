Six area teams punch a ticket to the Final Four on the last day of the Region Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a week of basketball at both Wallace State and Jacksonville State, it's time to turn our attention to Birmingham. Six more area teams punched a ticket to the Final Four on Wednesday. Check out the highlights and scores from Wednesday's action!

BOYS

Wenonah - 59

Lee - 37

Talladega - 75

Etowah - 70

Handley - 62

Madison Academy - 67

Hanceville - 53

Lauderdale County - 57

GIRLS

Wenonah - 57

Lee - 41

Arab - 48

Scottsboro - 70

Danville - 56

Deshler - 78

Jacksonville - 31

Madison Academy - 45

Colbert County - 49

Lauderdale County - 60