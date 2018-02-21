Six area teams punch a ticket to the Final Four on the last day of the Region Tournament

After a week of basketball at both Wallace State and Jacksonville State, it's time to turn our attention to Birmingham. Six more area teams punched a ticket to the Final Four on Wednesday. Check out the highlights and scores from Wednesday's action!
BOYS
Wenonah - 59
Lee - 37
Talladega - 75
Etowah - 70
Handley - 62
Madison Academy - 67
Hanceville - 53
Lauderdale County - 57
GIRLS
Wenonah - 57
Lee - 41
Arab - 48
Scottsboro - 70
Danville - 56
Deshler - 78
Jacksonville - 31
Madison Academy - 45
Colbert County - 49
Lauderdale County - 60