Six area teams punch a ticket to the Final Four on the last day of the Region Tournament

After a week of basketball at both Wallace State and Jacksonville State, it's time to turn our attention to Birmingham.  Six more area teams punched a ticket to the Final Four on Wednesday.  Check out the highlights and scores from Wednesday's action!

 

BOYS

Wenonah - 59

Lee - 37

 

Talladega - 75

Etowah - 70

 

Handley - 62

Madison Academy - 67

 

Hanceville - 53

Lauderdale County - 57

 

GIRLS

Wenonah - 57

Lee - 41

 

Arab - 48

Scottsboro - 70

 

Danville - 56

Deshler - 78

 

Jacksonville - 31

Madison Academy - 45

 

Colbert County - 49

Lauderdale County - 60