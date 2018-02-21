× School officials say a student was removed from Central School for making threats

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Schools officials confirmed that a student was removed from Central School after other students heard them making threats against the school.

Principal Alex Hughes sent a message to parents stating that students came to teachers and administration to make them aware. The student was taken to the office where they were questioned and searched by the administration and a Madison County School Resource Officer.

The administration is working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to make sure that all the students are safe.

“Our students did the right thing and I am proud of them,” Hughes wrote. “Please encourage your student to speak up if they see or hear something that they feel may be a threat.”